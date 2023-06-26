Siemens Gamesa’s intensifying problems are likely to delay its return to profit further, but knock-on effects on its direct competitors are unlikely, analysts have said.

The wind turbine manufacturer’s parent Siemens Energy late last week withdrew profit guidance, pointing both to challenges with the ramp-up of Siemens Gamesa’s offshore activities and “substantial failure rates of wind turbine components” in onshore.

Shares in Siemens Energy — which recently has taken over its wind turbine unit 100% — were down another 3.41%