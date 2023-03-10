Recycled rotor blades will be fitted to nearly half the turbines being installed on European developer RWE’s gigascale Sofia wind farm in the UK North Sea, following a deal with Siemens Gamesa.

A total 132 of the so-called RecyclableBlade design – a concept piloted on the Kaskasi project off the German island of Heligoland – will be manufactured at the OEM’s factory in Hull, England to equip 44 of the 100 giant 14MW machines destined for the 1.4GW wind farm, which is currently under construction.