Siemens Gamesa turbines had the best capacity factor and GE the best performance in the Australian wind market when power prices are included in the analysis, a research note from consultancy Intel Store claimed.

Using audited data from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), the report from the US-based consultancy concludes that Australian wind energy asset owners are set to earn AU$8.5bn ($5.78bn) in net profit over the next 20 years.

The country has more than 4,100 operating onshore wind turbines – including decommissioned machines and wind parks – and over 11.7GW