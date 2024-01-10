Siemens Gamesa will install and test what is described as “the world's most powerful offshore wind turbine prototype” at the Østerild test centre in Denmark, before later starting full-scale production of its “next-generation” machine for wind at sea.

The claim suggests the new turbine will be more powerful than Vestas’s 15MW (already erected at Østerild) or MingYang or Goldwind’s 16MW machines installed in China last year, but Siemens Gamesa didn’t disclose precisely what rating the new turbine will have.