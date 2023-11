Siemens Energy has presented a master plan during its capital markets day in Hamburg to get Siemens Gamesa back on track, with the aim to reach a break-even at the troubled wind turbine unit in 2026.

“The turnaround of Siemens Gamesa remains our highest priority and we now have a defined path and action plan to reach break-even for the wind business in fiscal year 2026 and to return to profitability thereafter,” said Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch.