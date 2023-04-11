Siemens Gamesa has signed a major deal with an Australian mining project for supplies of key rare earth metals used in offshore wind turbines.

The Spanish-German OEM will from 2026 take up to 400 tonnes annually of Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) from Nolans, an A$1.8bn ($1.2bn) mining and processing project in Australia’s Northern Territory being developed by Arafura Rare Earths.

The deal – running for five years with an option for an extra two – is contingent on Nolans being eligible for a loan guarantee scheme, added Arafura.