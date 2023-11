Siemens Gamesa has scrapped plans for a $200m turbine blade factory in Virginia, in a fresh blow to the US offshore wind sector.

The Siemens Energy-owned turbine maker was due to build the facility at Portsmouth Marine Terminal to serve major US wind projects.

But the OEM said in a statement sent to Recharge: “Siemens Gamesa discontinued plans to build and operate an offshore blade manufacturing facility in Virginia, as development milestones to establish the facility could not be met.”