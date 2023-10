Siemens Energy is thinking about developing a completely new onshore wind turbine platform, following repeated and widening massive losses at its troubled Siemens Gamesa unit, the Bloomberg news agency reported.

Neither Siemens Energy, nor Siemens Gamesa had a comment when contacted by Recharge.

The new platform for land-based wind turbines would be market-ready in two years, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation.