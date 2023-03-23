One of the most powerful next-generation wind turbines coming to the market – Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-236 DD – exported its first grid power, as the Spanish-German OEM called for a greater focus on rewarding innovation in government auctions.

The prototype of the giant offshore machine, with 115-metre blades and with a rating of up to 15MW with power boost, has been in place since February at Denmark’s national test center for large wind turbines in Osterild.

Siemens Gamesa has already lined up 2.8GW