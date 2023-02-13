Siemens Gamesa plans to build a major offshore wind nacelle factory in New York, but only if the OEM’s turbines are being selected in the state’s third offshore wind solicitation.

New York expects to procure 2-4.7GW of offshore wind capacity its third procurement round in a step to securing 9GW in total.

The planned manufacturing facility at the Port of Coeymans would represent an investment of about $500m in the region and create up to 420 direct jobs.

“The announcement of this proposed facility in New York is a major step forward in our desire to lead the massive US offshore wind market,” Siemens Gamesa offshore chief executive Marc Becker said.