Siemens Gamesa has paid £2m ($2.6m) to an engineer who lost an arm after it became trapped while he was checking an offshore wind turbine.

The Spanish-German turbine maker made the payment after settling with its employee Darren Hoadley in May, legal counsel to the company, Deka Chambers, confirmed to Recharge.

That followed a ruling on liability from the High Court in London last year that Siemens Gamesa held two-thirds