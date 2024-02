Partners Equinor and Polenergia confirmed Siemens Gamesa will supply some of the most powerful wind turbines yet seen in Europe to the Baltic 2 and 3 projects they are developing off Poland.

The Norwegian oil giant and Polish energy group will take delivery of 100, 14.4MW-rated SG 14-236 DD machines for the Baltic Sea wind farms.

Polenergia said an agreement had been signed finalising a preferred supplier deal unveiled in early 2022.