Losses at wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa narrowed in its last quarter, according to preliminary results, its parent Siemens Energy said, without specifying reasons for the better performance at the unit.

“Siemens Energy preliminary financial results for the first quarter [of its fiscal year 2024 that ended on Dec. 31, 2023] are above market expectations mainly due to project shifts and timing effects across all businesses and continued momentum across Gas Services, Grid Technologies and Transformation of Industry,” Siemens Energy said.