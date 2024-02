Losses at Siemens Gamesa narrowed during the first quarter of its fiscal year 2024 and revenue grew moderately, while the CEO of parent Siemens Energy pledged the company’s “focus remains on solving the quality problems” in the onshore wind business.

Siemens Gamesa in the quarter that ended on Dec. 31, 2023, had an order intake worth €1.57bn ($1.69bn), slightly down from €1.61bn