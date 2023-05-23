European turbine OEM Siemens Gamesa is leveraging its US manufacturing footprint with the launch of its new onshore high-capacity factor turbine designed specifically for the American market.

The new turbine, the SG 4.4-164, “takes into account the unique challenges of onshore wind sites” in the US, said Shannon Sturgil, CEO of onshore North America for Siemens Gamesa.

These include “transportation and logistics, varied wind conditions and environments, state-by-state noise, electrical, and power delivery requirements, and the applicable IRA [Inflation Reduction Act] incentives,” added Sturgil.