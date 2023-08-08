Quality issues at blades and other components of wind turbines have affected all major western OEMs, but Siemens Gamesa has been “impacted far worse” than its peers such as Vestas or GE due to company-specific problems, analysts said.

Siemens Gamesa parent Siemens Energy had shocked the wind sector and investors once more on Monday posting a net loss of €2.9bn ($3.18bn) in the third quarter of its fiscal year that ended in June – mainly caused by a €2.56bn loss at Siemens Gamesa that originated in massive provisions for faulty onshore wind turbines and for delays in the ramp-up of offshore manufacturing sites.