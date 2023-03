Siemens Gamesa will “temporarily hibernate” its Camacari nacelle plant in Brazil in response to current demand in the South American nation.

The wind OEM did not say how long the pause at the Camacari facility in the key Brazilian wind state of Bahia could last.

A statement from the group said: “Siemens Gamesa confirms that announced the Camacari plant temporary hibernation as a specific measure to adjust its manufacturing footprint and match the current market demands in Brazil.