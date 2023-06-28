Wind turbine giant Siemens Gamesa is heading for an arbitration showdown with an Indian developer over a 300MW project.

Green Infra Wind Energy, a unit of Singapore conglomerate Sembcorp, is in dispute over a contract for supply and commissioning of 143 turbines in India, its parent company said.

Following various alleged defaults on the part of the wind OEM, Green Infra terminated the contract and filed a claim against Siemens Gamesa for 8.16bn rupees ($99.5m) during its financial year ended 31 March 2023.