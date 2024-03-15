A wind farm in Norway has been partially shut down due to what was described as a "manufacturing defect" affecting its Siemens Gamesa turbines.

The 160MW Odal wind farm has 13 of its 34 SG 5.0-145 turbines out of action due to problems with their blades, said plant operator Odal Vind.

Another two machines not operating due to unspecified other issues that are being rectified.

A temporary repair hall is being set up to carry out the work. The developer said: “While some of the blade repairs could potentially have been carried out on top of the turbine, the extent and complexity of some damage means that it is not appropriate to carry out the repairs on the turbine.

“It will therefore be both safer and faster to carry out the work on the ground in a dedicated repair hall.”

Odal Vind said the wind farm north of Oslo will resume work on blade repair after Easter and expects to be up and running again this year.

Odal has been operating since 2022. The SG 5.0-145 turbine is part of its 4.X range, one of the platforms at the centre of the quality probe that has put Siemens Gamesa and parent Siemens Energy on the back foot since early last year, when issues were identified with some of its latest onshore models.

The Spanish-German wind OEM is currently carrying out a major technical overhaul of the turbines and is not marketing them until it is complete.

Siemens Gamesa has been contacted for comment.