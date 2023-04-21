Siemens Gamesa has lined up a Salzgitter unit to supply carbon-reduced steel for half of the turbine towers to be installed at the 1GW Thor offshore wind farm in Denmark.

More eco-friendly production processes at the German steelmaker’s Ilsenburger Grobblech heavy plate mill will ensure a CO 2 reduction of at least 63% in the steel plates used in 36 out of 72 ‘GreenerTowers’ at the project. They will be topped by the OEM’s SG 14-236 DD turbines as utility RWE announced in January in a preferred supplier deal.