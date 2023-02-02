Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt stayed tight lipped when pressed to reveal details of wind turbine component failures that fuelled a near-billion-dollar loss in the latest quarter.

The embattled OEM earlier today (Thursday) blamed its widening net loss of €884m ($973m) in the quarter that ended in December 2022 on an upward trend in the failure rate of certain components, without specifying which ones it meant or whether the issues were detected in onshore or offshore machines.

Asked in a media call which components failed, Eickholt said: “This goes a little bit beyond the scope of such a discussion here.