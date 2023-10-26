Siemens Energy has acknowledged it is in talks with banks and the German government over guarantees needed to strengthen its balance sheet which came under pressure from soaring losses at wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa.

The company issued an ad-hoc statement following German media reports saying it is seeking state aid in the form of several billions of euros in guarantees needed to continue to finance large orders, which according to the DER SPIEGEL magazine, could amount to as much as €8bn ($8.4bn)