Losses have ballooned at Siemens Energy in its full fiscal year of 2023, as expected, but the energy technology giant now said it sees a break-even at its troubled wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa in the fiscal year 2026 and claims the technical analysis on quality issues at the 4 and 5MW platform is almost complete.

“The results so far confirm what was communicated in August 2023,” the company said, adding that no further provisions have been made since the third quarter announcement.