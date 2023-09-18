Siemens Energy confirmed sales of onshore wind turbines at its troubled Siemens Gamesa unit were “restricted” but denied a report in Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper claiming the manufacturer had largely stopped new business with onshore machines.

“Our absolute priority is to revise the affected systems in existing customer projects. That’s our focus,” a Siemens Energy spokesman told Recharge.

The sales restriction affects onshore wind turbines of the OEM’s 4.X and 5.X platforms, the spokesman said, adding the company only would close new sales contracts if it could supply turbines at the agreed time with adequate quality.