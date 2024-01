Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch has laid off the engineers of wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa’s troubled 4MW and 5MW machines, the company’s chairman Joe Kaeser said.

“Mr Bruch laid off those who designed these machines for us and who also constructed the 4.X and 5.X.,” Kaeser said in an interview in Davos to German newspaper and broadcaster Welt.

When contacted by Recharge about the time of the layoffs and how many engineers had been dismissed, Siemens Gamesa had no further comment.