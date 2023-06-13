Siemens Energy today (Tuesday) crossed a final regulatory hurdle in its full integration of Siemens Gamesa when it won a vote over the final 2.21% of shares it did not own in the struggling wind power OEM.

Minority stockholders at an extraordinary meeting approved a capital reduction for the outstanding shares, meaning they will be redeemed and their owners will receive the €18.05 per Siemens Gamesa share that Siemens Energy offered when it launched its €4bn ($4.3bn) bid for full control last year.