Siemens Energy “over the course of 2024” will decide when its wind unit Siemens Gamesa might be able to sell its 4 and 5MW machines again.

The manufacturer will focus most activity regarding the troubled turbine class next year and onwards, the parent company’s CEO, Christian Bruch, said.

“We are not accepting orders for 4.X and 5.X [wind turbines]. We stopped selling them for the time being.