Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said planned European action in regard to Asian wind turbine manufacturers was “not a question of protecting the market from Chinese competitors” but to create a “level playing field”.

Reacting to comments by the CEO of German chemicals giant BASF over the weekend that Chinese offshore wind turbines were cheaper and better than those of European rivals, Bruch said at a conference call on company results: “We can keep pace with the Chinese and even beat them on an international level if we have the right solutions available to us.”