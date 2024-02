Angry investors vented their fury at Siemens Energy’s bosses after what was branded a “disastrous” year for its Siemens Gamesa wind power unit.

Shareholders used Germany-based Siemens Energy’s annual meeting today (Monday) to lambast what one labelled a "debacle" that has overshadowed the company's progress in its gas and grids operations.

Siemens Energy’s share plunged in value following disclosure of quality issues with Siemens Gamesa’s 4.X