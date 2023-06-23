Shocked Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt said the problems at the wind power giant exceeded his worst fears as parent company Siemens Energy scrapped its entire profits forecast over ballooning woes at the OEM.

Eickholt told reporters a review of the Siemens Gamesa fleet that kicked off earlier this year had flagged more issues with turbine components than first thought, singling out bearings and rotor blades.

"The result of the current review will be much worse than even I would have thought possible.