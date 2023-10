Billionaire shipowner John Fredriksen continues to increase his ownership in offshore wind vessel owner Edda Wind.

A filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange showed his private Geveran Trading acquired a further 2m shares on Thursday, bringing his total to 23.22m, or 20.68%.

At a price of NOK 24.60 on Friday, this would have cost NOK 49.2m ($4.5m). The stock was trading at NOK 28.70