Oil giant Shell unveiled big changes to the structure of its energy transition business, with the role of global renewables chief scrapped, and wind and solar operations placed under regional control.

Shell will eliminate the post of executive vice president for renewable generation held by ex-Orsted star Thomas Brostrom, Bloomberg said.

Brostom will remain at Shell as senior vice president for Shell Energy in Europe and Asia, overseeing offshore wind globally, it was reported. Shell later said Brostom's role had been expanded to cover generation across all renewables power technologies, and also to integrate the trading and customer business.