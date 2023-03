Oil supermajor Shell is investing $10m to form the Shell Gulf Wind Technology Accelerator programme, aiming as soon as next year to deploy a test turbine equipped for the unique challenges of the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

Shell New Energies will make the investment as part of a partnership with Louisiana-based Gulf Wind Technology, a major US specialist in turbine rotor systems.

The GoM holds over 500GW of technical potential and interest has ramped in anticipation of this year's upcoming