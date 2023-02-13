Shell-Ocean Winds’ gigascale SouthCoast Wind joint venture (JV) reached a major milestone in its federal permitting with the release of its draft environmental impact statement (EIS), one of the last steps in the approval process that could clear the development for construction as early as 2024.

Located 30 miles (48km) south of Martha’s Vineyard off Massachusetts’ seaboard, SouthCoast project envelope is for 2.4GW of capacity, including 1.2GW already contracted to the state in two separate tenders.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the regulator of energy development in US waters, will publish the draft EIS in the Federal Register, the nation’s journal of record, for the project formerly known as Mayflower Wind on 17 February, opening a 45-day comment period.