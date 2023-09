Shell-Ocean Wind’s joint venture has agreed to pay Massachusetts utility companies $60m to terminate supply contracts for its 1.2GW SouthCoast Wind project.

The agreement filed with the state utilities regulator last week follows Iberdrola-controlled Avangrid’s deal last July to pay $49m to cancel its 1.2GW Commonwealth array and eliminates all but the 800MW Vineyard Wind 1 project from Massachusetts’ portfolio.

SouthCoast confirmed that it will rebid the project into future rounds.