Shell and Mitsubishi-owned Eneco’s Ecowende joint venture will use Vestas’ 15MW model at its giant new project in Dutch waters, in another boost for the Danish turbine group’s North Sea prospects.

Ecowende placed a firm order for 52 V236-15.0 units for the project on the Hollandse Kust West (VI) site auctioned off by the Netherlands’ government a year ago.

The plant will have a 760MW grid-connected capacity with another 20MW “to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible, even when production is lower”, said Vestas.