The amount of new offshore wind capacity installed globally in the first half of 2023 was 18% lower than last year, despite continued strong growth in China, according to the latest report by World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO)

Globally, 5.6GW of capacity went into operation in the first six months of 2023, compared to 6.8GW of new installations in the first half of 2022, said the offshore wind body.