A pair of US climate change-denying groups notified the federal government Monday of their intent to sue over its approval of Dominion Energy’s 2.6GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.

Offshore energy regulator Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) greenlighted the project last month, based in part on the environmental review of coastal watchdog National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS).

Libertarian think tank Heartland Institute and conservative group Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), said the approval was based on a “defective” biological opinion by NMFS that failed “to consider the cumulative impact of the entire East Coast offshore wind programme ordered by...