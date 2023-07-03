The divisions over US offshore wind were laid bare as Orsted narrowly won a vote allowing it to keep federal incentives for its gigascale Ocean Wind project off New Jersey, prompting a hostile state senator to slam what he claimed as a taxpayer gift to a “foreign corporation”.

A bill allowing the Danish renewables giant to retain the full tax credits under the investment tax credits (ITC) squeaked through the state’s legislature and will now go for the signature of governor Phil Murphy, an ally of the offshore wind sector.