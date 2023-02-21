A potentially revolutionary ‘self-assembling’ floating wind turbine concept that could be scaled up for units with namesplates of 15MW has taken a key step forward with finalisation of the last major contract needed to build its onshore pilot project.

UK start-up SenseWind, which is developing its Sense Set (self-erecting tower) and Sense RNA (rotor nacelle assembly) technology to remove the requirement for high-price cranes in the manufacture of deepwater wind units, has awarded Denmark’s SM Industries the order for a first-of-its-kind ‘triple-rail’ tower for the 2MW prototype, slated to be built this year.