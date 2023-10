An investigation is underway after a second rotor blade of a GE turbine snapped at a wind farm in Germany.

The blade was left partially broken at the Alfstedt-Ebersdorf wind park in Lower Saxony, said operator Energiekontor. The project uses eight GE 5.3-158 turbines, according to reference information on the project's planning process available online, which were confirmed to Recharge by the company.