Seabed landlord Crown Estate Scotland has signed seven floating wind exclusivity agreements for its Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, meaning that these projects can move into the development stage in the world’s first offshore wind leasing round of its type.

The INTOG round, the preliminary results of which were announced in March, was split into two halves – one (TOG ) is for larger projects linked to oil and gas infrastructure and one (Innovation) for smaller scale innovation initiatives.