Scotland has picked 13 projects under its pioneering INTOG seabed leasing scheme that includes deployment of large-scale floating wind power to decarbonise offshore oil and gas production.

Seabed landlord Crown Estate Scotland will offer initial exclusivity agreements for potential lease options that could support up to 5GW of wind linked to oil & gas decarbonisation, with another 499MW under a separate innovation pot for new technologies.

The biggest winners are Cerulean Winds and the partnership between Flotation Energy and Eni-backed Vargronn, which between them lead projects that took almost all the capacity under the targeted oil & gas ‘TOG’ component (see table at foot).