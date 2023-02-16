Belgian construction and transport giant Sarens has taken a strategic investment in UK outfit Tugdock, looking to accelerate development of a buoyancy technology hatched by the start-up for a range of cost-cutting applications in the emerging floating wind sector.

The Cornwall-based company’s modular floating dock concept, which can be sized up to form quaysides able to support loads as great as 35,000 tonnes in locations without industrial infrastructure, promises to offer a ‘mobile’ means of creating construction space to assemble floating wind turbines for tow-out “at a fraction of the cost” of standard dry docks.