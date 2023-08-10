RWE won big in Germany’s latest offshore wind tender but could face surrendering some of the capacity to Vattenfall if the latter decides to exercise so-called ‘step-in rights’.

RWE was awarded the Nordseecluster B sites N-3.5 and 3.6 totalling 900MW by Germany’s federal grids agency (BNetzA).

The award – which the utility giant said came without a negative bid element – follows RWE’s success in last year’s auction in securing two other North Sea sites totalling 660MW that make up Nordseecluster A.