German utility RWE will equip 40 out of 72 SG 14-236 DD turbines at its gigascale Thor offshore wind project in Denmark with recyclable blades from Siemens Gamesa.

Installation at the project some 22 kilometres off Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland is planned for 2026, and RWE is also piloting CO2 reduced steel towers at half of the project’s turbines.

“We are already testing the world’s first recyclable wind turbine blades under real-life conditions at our German offshore wind farm Kaskasi and we have decided to install them at Sofia,” RWE offshore wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said.