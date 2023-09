German renewables giant RWE called on the UK to implement a green energy auction process that is “fit for purpose” as it won approval for a 500MW-plus offshore wind farm in Wales.

RWE yesterday (Wednesday) won a development consent order for its Awel y Môr project, which it said is the largest renewable energy investment in Wales this decade.

The project is planned for 10.5km off the coast near the northern town of Llandudno and is expected to come online before 2030.