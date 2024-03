RWE left its guidance unchanged in pointing to a falling operating profit this year after the German utility confirmed a strong rise in earnings last year.

The company still sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to come in between €5.2bn ($5.7bn) and €5.8bn in 2024 despite a significant drop in power prices since the outlook was given during RWE’s capital market day in November.