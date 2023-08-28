RWE despite an increasing expansion of its renewable energy operations has begun to demolish seven more wind turbines to expand its Garzweiler II open-cast coal mine.

The German utility late last year had already removed one out of eight machines at the 10.4MW Keyenberg-Holzweiler wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) state, following a deal between the heavily industrialised state and the federal government, according to which RWE is still allowed to mine 280 million tons of lignite from the mine before a coal and lignite exit in western Germany.