German power giant RWE more than doubled adjusted net profits to €3.4bn ($3.6bn) for the first nine months of the year as it cashed in on higher income from generation and energy trading.

RWE posted the result – up from €1.49bn at the same stage in 2022 – in a year that saw it make major investments in expanding capacity, including the €6bn acquisition of Con Edison’s clean energy business in the US.